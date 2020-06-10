New Details Emerge In Lynn Bowden DEA Raid

Earlier this morning, former Kentucky All-American Lynn Bowden was on hand for a raid by U.S. Marshals and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The former Wildcats superstar, drafted No. 80 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, was handcuffed at a home reportedly owned by his grandmother in his native Youngstown, Ohio. Per reports, he was not under arrest, and is not an “official resident” of the home.

More details are now emerging from the situation. The DEA raid took place after agents had made drug buys at the house. Bowden was not involved in those transactions, according to WKBN.

During the raid, the U.S. Marshals and DEA seized “a number of loaded assauilt rifles and handguns,” per the report. No arrests have been made at this time.

UPATED STORY: WKBN in Youngstown reports that loaded assault rifles and handguns were seized from the home of former Kentucky standout Lynn Bowden. Sources tell the station that agents have made drug buys at the home, but not from Bowden. No arrests https://t.co/Q13oybmok2 — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) June 10, 2020

Per an earlier report, more than a dozen people are listed as “official residents” of the home. Bowden was present at time of the raid, but given that he apparently lives elsewhere, was not involved in the alleged drug sales, and was not arrested here, he very well may not be involved here.

Hopefully that is the case. Bowden was one of the most explosive and exciting players in all of college football last season. He was one of a number of weapons that the Raiders picked up this off-season, in an effort to ramp up the offense for the franchise’s first year in Las Vegas.

We’ll continue to update as more comes out about this story as it pertains to Lynn Bowden.

[WKBN]