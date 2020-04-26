Mike Mayock Shares How Derek Carr Felt About The Raiders’ Draft

Three straight losing seasons have led many to speculate the Las Vegas Raiders might try to get rid of quarterback Derek Carr.

But judging by what Raiders GM Mike Mayock did at the 2020 NFL Draft, they’re as committed as ever. Three of their first four draft picks were wide receivers, including No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs III. And Carr couldn’t be more excited.

Speaking to Vic Tafur of The Athletic after draft, Mayock said that Carr was “fired up after the Ruggs pick.” He said that the picks of Lynn Bowden and Bryan Edwards in the third round led Carr to send him “a bunch of emojis” that he couldn’t make out.

“He was fired up after the Ruggs pick and then there were a bunch if emojis I couldn’t make out after the Bowden and Edwards picks,” Mayock said. “I guess he was also very happy about those.”

Carr is halfway through a five-year, $125 million contract he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2017. But he has yet to reach the playoffs since signing the deal.

Over the past three years, Carr has gone 17-30 as a starter. The offense has finished in the bottom ten for points scored in each of those three seasons.

Perhaps the addition of some new weapons will be the shot in the arm that Carr and the Raiders need to get back.