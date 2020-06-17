NFL Owner Gives Team His Blessing To Sign QB Colin Kaepernick

At least one NFL owner is on board with his team signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick ahead of the 2020 season.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, when he began kneeling for the national anthem. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback remains interested in making a comeback, though.

Unfortunately, every NFL franchise has passed on the opportunity to sign Kaepernick for the last three seasons. But that might be changing ahead of the 2020 season.

The Los Angeles Chargers said today that Kaepernick is on their offseason workout list. Now, the Las Vegas Raiders’ owner has confirmed that his front office has his blessing to sign Kaepernick – if they’re interested, of course.

“Since 2017, I’ve told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said.

Oakland already has three quarterbacks on its roster in Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman.

The Raiders have been among the most-progressive franchises in the NFL, as former owner Al Davis was consistently willing to hire minority candidates and draft minority players.

It would be fitting for his son, Mark Davis, to follow in his footsteps and lead the way with a Kaepernick signing.