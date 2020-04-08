Photo: Raiders Send Message To Rest Of The NFL

Over the past few days, two NFL teams debuted new uniforms they’ll be wearing when the 2020 season kicks off.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the party started by unveiling their new uniforms earlier this week. Just one day later, NFC South division-rival Atlanta debuted its new uniforms as well.

The Buccaneers received relatively positive reaction to their uniform reveal. The Falcons, meanwhile, were trolled by fans and other NFL teams alike after their new jersey release.

While half of the NFC South was busy showcasing its new uniforms, one team was busy sending a message to the rest of the league. The Las Vegas Raiders wanted the rest of the NFL to know they still have the best uniforms in the league.

“Uniform Update: Still the best in sports,” the Raiders said on Twitter.

Uniform Update: Still the best in sports. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/K11RvN13Yi — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 8, 2020

Fans will never agree which team has the best uniform in the league. However, fans consistently agree that the Raiders have one of the most iconic looks in the NFL.

With the team officially moving to Las Vegas for the 2020 season, there will certainly be plenty of black and silver walking around the Strip.

Which team do you think has the best uniform in the league?