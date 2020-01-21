Photos Show What 2020 NFL Draft In Vegas Will Look Like

The NFL has been experimenting with its draft experience in recent years, moving the annual event to different cities. The 2020 NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas for the first time ever.

By the looks of it, it will be unlike anything we’ve seen from the league before. The stage will have a completely different appearance than in past iterations of the draft.

Los Angeles Times columnist Arash Markazi has obtained photos of what the draft stage will look like come April. It will literally be floating on the water at the famous Fountains of Bellagio.

Prospects will be brought to the stage by boat when they hear their name called.

The stage for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio. The players will be transported to the stage by boat. pic.twitter.com/8sVl8p2ZBx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

https://twitter.com/ArashMarkazi/status/1219687875748384768?s=20

On the surface, this seems kind of ridiculous, but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t intrigued by the setup.

There’s always the possibility of a boat mishap as well, which would certainly add some drama to the already made-for-TV production of the event.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25.