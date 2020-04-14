Report: 3 Cities Options For Raiders If Stadium Isn’t Ready

Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is almost done. However, given the international health crisis, there is a chance work slows over the next few months.

Right now, the main construction is slated for completion for July 31. Some minor things will be finished into the fall, but in August, the stadium is set to begin hosting events. Garth Brooks is currently on the books to “open” the stadium on Aug. 22.

On Aug. 29, UNLV and Cal will play the first regular season football game at the stadium. The Raiders will have preseason dates set soon, and are set to host their first home game sometime in September. Of course, this is all moot if the construction isn’t finished.

That is currently considered unlikely, but the team is considering some contingency plans. Last season, the Raiders played one final season in Oakland, after having to consider other cities with their lease expired. Those cities would be under consideration again, according to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The @Raiders have a backup plan if the coronavirus delays the completion of @AllegiantStadm #RaiderNationhttps://t.co/LVuHAdZA7n — Vegas Nation (@VegasNation) April 13, 2020

The Raiders could make a temporary return to California, and give San Diego fans another NFL season. The Chargers moved up to Los Angeles in 2017. Other options include Phoenix and Salt Lake City.

Before signing their final lease with the Oakland Coliseum last offseason, the Raiders investigated options that included playing games in Salt Lake City, Phoenix and San Diego, and it is realistic to think that all of those options could be resurrected. A person close to the situation, however, indicated that scenario remains the most unlikely and would only be triggered in an absolute worst-case scenario.

Notably absent: Oakland. The divorce between team and city was pretty contentious, so that is not a huge surprise.

In Phoenix, it stands to reason that the Raiders would share University of Phoenix stadium with the Arizona Cardinals. Salt Lake City could have the Raiders as unlikely co-tenants at Rice-Eccles Stadium with the Utah Utes.

Of course, if construction is impacted, there’s a good chance that the NFL season would also be forced to start later, so this may not end up mattering on either end of things.

[Las Vegas Review-Journal]