Raiders Announce Injury Update For RB Josh Jacobs

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs had surgery yesterday. However, it was not on his ailing shoulder.

Jacobs had what he called the “fastest surgery ever” on his leg Wednesday. Turns out, it was for a skin infection.

The Raiders confirmed the nature of the procedure with an official statement a short time ago.

Statement from @Raiders: "Josh Jacobs woke up with discomfort in his leg on Wednesday and he was evaluated and treated for a superficial skin infection.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2019

Jacobs has missed two of the last three games with a shoulder issue, but the surgery he underwent on his leg isn’t expected to impact his status for Sunday.

However, it remains to be seen if Jacobs will suit up. He did not practice Wednesday, but considering the Raiders are still alive in the playoff chase, he may give it a go in Week 17.

Oakland needs a win over the Denver Broncos and some help to secure an AFC Wild Card berth.

In 13 games as a rookie, Jacobs has rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns.