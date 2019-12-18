Raiders Announce Josh Jacobs’ Status For Sunday’s Game

Arguably the best offensive rookie in the NFL will be held out of action this weekend. The Oakland Raiders will not play Josh Jacobs this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oakland kept Jacobs out of the lineup two weeks ago due to his nagging shoulder injury. He then returned for the final home game of the year, totaling 89 rushing yards on 24 carries.

Jacobs is the current favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The former Alabama star has 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Any chance of the Raiders making the playoffs withered away last weekend when they lost in the closing seconds to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since the postseason is officially out of reach, the coaching staff is going to be cautious with Jacobs.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter revealed that Jacobs will not play Sunday because of his shoulder injury. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up missing the final game of the season as well.

Even though Jacobs might not need surgery to fix his shoulder issue, he definitely needs time off from constantly taking hits in the open field.

And Raiders’ rookie RB Josh Jacobs will be held out of Sunday’s game due to his lingering shoulder injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2019

The Raiders will be also be without Trent Brown, who is being placed on injured reserve.

With Jacobs out of the lineup for this weekend, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard will share the load in the backfield.