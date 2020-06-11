Raiders DE Has A Message For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

In their final season as the Oakland Raiders, the team surprised analysts with a 7-9 record and an outside shot at the playoffs.

One of the team’s most surprising stars came on the defensive side of the ball. The now-Las Vegas Raiders drafted former Clemson star defensive end Clelin Ferrell No. 4 overall.

However, another rookie defensive end stole the spotlight. Despite being drafted four rounds later, former Eastern Michigan standout Maxx Crosby burst onto the scene with 10 sacks in his first season.

Despite putting together a solid season, Crosby has some regrets about the 2019 season. Not be able to sack Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of them.

Crosby, though, made it clear he’ll be getting after Mahomes in 2020. “Just know I’m coming, no doubt,” Crosby said in an interview with The Lefkoe Show.

“I was close as few times. It pissed me off pretty much. Every second after that game was over, a couple times I was just mad. . . He’s a different type of player too. He’s one of those guys. He just backpedals, he’ll throw the ball from weird angles, it’s not like sacking a regular quarterback. Yeah, I’m definitely looking forward to sacking him. It needs to happen. It’s definitely going to happen.”

Crosby and the Raiders are expected to compete for a playoff spot during the 2020 season.

Can Gruden lead the team to a playoff appearance in his third season?