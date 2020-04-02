Raiders, Former 1st-Round Pick Fail To Agree On Contract

Another free agent cornerback is back on the market. The Las Vegas Raiders and Eli Apple are reportedly unable to agree to contractual terms.

Reports saying Apple would be signing with the Raiders emerged two weeks ago at the outset of free agency. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported tonight that the two sides are parting ways without a deal.

Apple is the second cornerback to go through this scenario this offseason. Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they would not be signing Darqueze Dennard after failing to agree on a contract.

Apple spent the last year and a half with the New Orleans Saints, who acquired him via trade with the New York Giants midway through the 2018 season. New Orleans surrendered a fourth-round pick for Apple, who the Giants took 10th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

While he wore out his welcome in New York, Apple had some success in the Big Easy. However, his tenure there came to a disappointing end when an injury caused him to miss the Saints’ playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Raiders and former Saints’ CB Eli Apple were unable to finalize a contract, per sources, and Apple remains a free agent. Another one added to the list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2020

Still just 24, Apple should draw interest now that he’s once again available.

In the meantime, look for the Raiders to replace him with another cornerback option.