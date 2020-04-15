Raiders GM Mike Mayock Addresses QB Situation Week Before Draft

The Raiders appear to be set at the quarterback position with about a week to go before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jon Gruden has plenty of options to work with. Derek Carr will enter the 2020 season as the expected starter. But newly acquired QB Marcus Mariota looks to challenge Carr for the starting gig. Either way, the Raiders are in a great position in regards to depth.

There’s been some speculation Gruden and Mayock could take a chance on a quarterback with the No. 12 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

But Mayock seems to be content with the quarterbacks already on the roster. The Raiders GM addressed his team’s QB situation with nearly a week to go before the 2020 NFL Draft:

“We’re very appreciative to have Derek Carr,” Mayock said, via Pro Football Talk. “Jon [Gruden’s] offense, he’s going into year three of it. Marcus Mariota, Jon and I both know him very, very well. We feel really good about the quarterback position.”

It certainly doesn’t appear Las Vegas will be using its first round pick on a QB.

Instead, Gruden and the Raiders will likely look to add a deep-threat to the roster, possibly a player like Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.

The first round of the NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, Apr. 23rd.