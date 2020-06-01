Raiders Issue Statement On Henry Ruggs Injury Rumor

Rumors have been circulating the past 24 hours regarding Henry Ruggs and a potential injury. The Raiders responded to those rumors on Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas selected Ruggs with the team’s first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Alabama speedster is expected to be an instant contributor for Derek Carr and the Raiders’ offense – that is, of course, as long as Ruggs can remain healthy.

There were rumors Ruggs suffered an injury during an off-field accident Sunday night. Those reports have yet to be confirmed by the Raiders. The team released a statement on Monday responding to the rumors, but chose not to confirm or deny said rumors in respect of Ruggs’ “medical privacy.”

“The Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III,” the Raiders released in a statement, via sports writer Josh Dubow. “Respecting Henry’s right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report.”

But Raiders fans need not worry any further. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports Ruggs’ injury isn’t serious. The former Alabama receiver was “apparently cut or received a puncture” while helping a friend move. According to Rapoport, Ruggs is doing “OK.”

New #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs was involved in an off-the-field accident helping a friend move. I’m told “he’s OK” and while he was apparently cut or received a puncture, the wound is not serious. https://t.co/Inz4dFDxvA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 1, 2020

This is obviously a best-case scenario for the Raiders in this situation.

The last thing Las Vegas needs is a major injury setback this far out from the start of the 2020 season.