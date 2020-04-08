Video: The Raiders’ Las Vegas Stadium Looks Awesome At Night

The NFL is finally coming to Las Vegas, with the Raiders’ move from Oakland this year. As is appropriate for a team playing in Vegas, brand new Allegiant Stadium has an impressive lights display.

The lights on the outside of the stadium got a trial run on Tuesday night. The display definitely helps play up the “Death Star” nickname that the 65,000 seat stadium has already earned. It definitely looks like a menacing building, befitting the franchise identity.

Allegiant Stadium cost $2.5 billion to build. It isn’t quite finished yet, but even with the ongoing public health crisis, it is on pace to be complete in late July.

The Raiders have always been something of a nomadic franchise. They began play in San Francisco in 1960 before settling in their classic home in Oakland two years later. From 1982-94, they moved down to Los Angeles, before returning to Oakland in 1995. Now, they’re set to become the second pro sports franchise in Las Vegas after a tumultuous end in the Bay Area.

Construction is set to be complete on July 31, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, though there will be other small things completed into the fall.

Garth Brooks is set to play the stadium’s opening concert less than a month later at Aug. 22. The first football game at Allegiant Stadium is currently on the books for Aug. 29, between the stadium’s other full-time tenant, UNLV, and Cal. The Raiders’ schedule has not yet been announced, but preseason would also be in August.

Of course, all event schedules are pretty up in the air for the time being. Hopefully we’ll be in position to have these events go on as scheduled by the end of the summer.