Video: Former Alabama Star Featured In Epic Super Bowl Commercial

Despite being homeless as a youth, Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs went on to star at Alabama and in the NFL. His new Super Bowl commercial addresses his upbringing and how he overcame it.

Today, Kia released its official ad for Sunday’s big game, entitled “Tough Never Quits” and starring Jacobs. The company also announced it will be donating $1,000 for every yard gained in the Super Bowl to end youth homelessness.

In the clip, Jacobs addresses his younger self while driving a Kia Seltos.

“Sometimes I wonder what I’d tell my younger self if I ever saw him,” Jacobs says in the ad. “I’d tell him, ‘Josh, it’s going to be hard growing up homeless. But you’ve got to believe in yourself. Be tougher than the world around you. And that field? That’s your proving ground. Push yourself to be someone, and I promise someday you will.’”

You can view the commercial below:

As a rookie in 2019, Jacobs rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The last few years have been quite a ride for Jacobs. It’s great to see him being recognized while also giving back.