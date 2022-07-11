Agent Of Pro Bowl LT Releases Statement Following Client's Arrest

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Duane Brown #76 of the Seattle Seahawks blocks during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Abbie Parr/Getty Images

NFL veteran free agent Duane Brown was arrested at LAX this past weekend.

Brown allegedly had a firearm in his luggage. A routine baggage search by airport officials uncovered the gun, leading to his arrest on a charge of possessing a concealed weapon.

Kennard McGuire, Brown's agent, released the following statement to address his client's arrest.

“To err is human, and this clearly was an accident," the statement reads. "As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures.”

Brown, an NFL veteran who's played for both the Texans and Seahawks, posted bond at $10,000 and was released from custody.

The former NFL Pro Bowler is due back in court on Aug. 3 for the misdemeanor.

Brown is currently an NFL free agent. He spent the last five years with the Seattle Seahawks. He started all 17 games for the NFC West franchise last season.

The veteran offensive lineman is expected to wait to make his free-agency decision until training camp gets closer.