A.J. Green will wind up missing the entire 2019 season. We’ve rolled through 15 weeks with various updates and starts and stops for the star wide receiver, but he never saw the field.

Now, it appears that his season is done. Cincinnati has a trip to Miami and then hosts the Cleveland Browns to end the year.

As the team shoots for the No. 1 overall pick, whether it will openly admit it or not, it doesn’t make a ton of sense for the star wide receiver to return this late and risk aggravating injury. It only makes sense that he’ll be out.

As he tells the Bengals team website, his season is probably over.

Bengals’ WR A.J. Green told the team's website that he probably will not play the final two games of the season. His season basically is over before it began. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2019

The good news is that A.J. Green says that he’s turned a corner, and believes he’ll be 100-percent to return from the ankle injury when training camp rolls around.

Green said Tuesday he’s probably not going to play in the final two games this season, wiping out all of his ninth NFL season with that dastardly ankle injury suffered in the first 45 minutes of training camp. But Dr. Robert Anderson told him the words he wanted to hear during his trip to Green Bay, Wis., when he told Green he can have a normal offseason of training and the injury won’t prevent him from continuing an All Pro career. He says he’ll be ready out of the gate as 2019 mercifully disappears into 2020.

“I feel good just getting confirmation from him. Knowing there’s no effect on my future,” Green said. “I never thought it would be that bad that I could never play at a high level. Just hearing him saying it made me feel a lot better.”

He’s also excited about what the future holds for the franchise, which is good news for those who want to see him stick around, amid trade rumors in recent months.