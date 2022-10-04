AJ McCarron Working Out Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 01: AJ McCarron #2 looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron has a chance to return to the NFL.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the New York Giants are working out McCarron this Tuesday. He has a preexisting connection with head coach Brian Daboll.

McCarron, a former fifth-round pick from the 2014 NFL Draft, was on the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

Due to injury, McCarron last played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. He suffered a torn ACL in the second preseason game.

It appears Giants fans would be open to the front office signing McCarron, especially with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured right now.

"Now this I would take," a Giants fan said. "Always loved AJ McCarron. Favorite college QB."

"This makes more sense than Fromm," another Giants fan said.

"I wouldn't hate this," a third fan wrote.

In 17 career games, McCarron has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,173 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

McCarron will need to impress the Giants' coaching staff today if he wants to receive another chance to play quarterback in the NFL.