Al Michaels Addresses His Future: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Al Michaels might be approaching his 80s, but the longtime play-by-play man isn't planning on stepping away anytime soon.

The former Sunday Night Football announcer will be calling games for Amazon this fall. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for Amazon's Thursday Night Football games.

Michaels told Peter King that he's hoping to do this for several more years.

From the Q&A with King:

King: Al, you’re 77 years old. You just finished working seven years with John Madden, 13 with Cris Collinsworth. You’re in the bottom of the eighth and starting anew with streaming a new partner. Why?

Michaels: I may be in the bottom of the eighth but hopefully this game goes to like 16 innings. It doesn’t end conventionally. It’s exciting. I had John for seven. Cris for 13. It’s been fantastic. Now it’s a brand-new situation for me on every level. I’ve watched Kirk through the years. The one thing I do know, he’s unbelievably prepared. I remember watching his Denver-Kansas City game last year. I think there was a Saturday game and I was in the hotel room before our Sunday game. I thought, man he’s on top of this. He knows what we know, and we know a lot because we cover those teams a lot. I was impressed by that.

“When I tell people who I’m working with, they go, Oh yeah, we love him. He’s special. So, that part of it’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be different. I think we’ll establish a rapport very easily and fairly quickly. I think when you do a game with a partner, you kinda have to let it go. You don’t go, Hey look, this is my space and this is your space, and you give a hand signal. You feel it. You feel the rhythm. There’s a rhythm that you feel. It’s almost like two people are singing a song together and you begin to sing it and then you kinda fold in together and it works. Hopefully it sounds melodic, let’s put it that way.

NFL fans are excited for the broadcast.

"Awesome insight from Al Michaels. Herbstreit and his great adventure. Love this!" Chris Mortensen tweeted.

"Al the best to do it play by play. Summerall a close second," another fan added.

"Chock-full of great stuff. Thanks, Peter. I don't know Kirk's work because I'm not a college football fan, but Al is the Platinum Card of sports announcers. I'm retired and not sure I can afford the cost of an Amazon Prime membership for what they're charging. We'll see," another fan admitted.

It should be a fun football season with these two in the booth.