Al Michaels Has Brutally Honest Admission Before Tonight's Game

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 03: Television broadcaster Al Michaels looks on prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

There's set to be another NFL game played on Thursday night and if you thought last week's matchup was bad, wait until you see this one.

The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Chicago Bears as both teams have struggled to start the season. The Commanders come into this contest with a 1-4 record, while the Bears have lost two straight and are now 2-3.

Al Michaels is set to call the game alongside Kirk Herbstreit and he's definitely hoping that it's better than last Thursday's contest that featured the Colts against the Broncos.

It was a game that ended with a 12-9 score and it also had no touchdowns.

"If we don’t have a better game than we had last Thursday, then I may retire,” Michaels said. “I’ve done pretty close to 800 NFL games, and with all due respect, guys are trying. I understand and we all know that, but that was grim."

Kickoff for this contest will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.