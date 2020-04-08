Al Michaels Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him In November

One thing is becoming clearer throughout this NFL offseason: while Tom Brady didn’t announce he was leaving New England until March, his exit had been brewing for a while.

Earlier today, Brady told Howard Stern that he had a feeling before last season that it would be his final one with the Patriots. This afternoon, NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels revealed that Brady let his guard down to him back in November that he wasn’t enjoying himself in New England.

Michaels told Mike Tirico on NBCSN’s “Lunch Talk Live” that Brady admitted before a November 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens that he was “the most unhappy 8-0 quarterback in football.” Michaels was in town to broadcast the game for NBC.

That Sunday night, Brady and the Patriots were slaughtered by the Ravens, 37-20. While New England returned from its subsequent bye week and beat the Eagles and Cowboys, neither win was particularly inspiring. The Pats would go on to lose three of their final five regular season games before falling to the Tennessee Titans in the playoff opener.

As it turns out, things weren’t all copacetic in Patriot land.

Back in November, even though New England was undefeated through the first half of the season, Brady could likely tell that things had changed. He admittedly knew his time with the Patriots was likely up, and his offensive weapons were decaying around him.

He’ll get a fresh start in Tampa Bay this fall.