Al Sharpton Has Message For NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Last week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell put out a statement regarding social injustice and peaceful protests in his league. He publicly apologized and admitted that no one should have tried to silence those protests.

Goodell had plenty of thoughtful words to say in his video, but it doesn’t sound like he’s done enough to please everyone. Reverend Al Sharpton was at George Floyd’s funeral in Houston this afternoon, where he delivered a powerful eulogy.

During his time at the podium, Sharpton said that Goodell shouldn’t hand out a verbal apology to the rest of the league. Instead, he believes that Goodell should give Colin Kaepernick a job back in the NFL.

“Well, don’t apologize. Give Colin Kaepernick a job back,” Sharpton said. “Don’t come with some empty apology. Take a man’s livelihood. Strip a man down of his talents. And four years later, when the whole world is marching, all of a sudden you go and do a FaceTime, talk about you sorry. Minimizing the value of our lives. You sorry? Then repay the damage you did to the career you stood down, ’cause when Colin took a knee, he took it for for the families in this building. And we don’t want an apology. We want him repaired.”

The likelihood of Kaepernick getting another chance hasn’t gone up at all. It would still be a huge surprise if a team decided to sign him before the start of the 2020 season.

Kaepernick has been out of the league for the past three years. Every time there seems to be a little bit of buzz about a potential return, it quickly withers away.

It’s very possible the NFL will change its stance on peaceful protests and no longer reprimand its players for kneeling during the national anthem. However, the reality is that doesn’t mean Kaepernick will suddenly have a job again at this level.