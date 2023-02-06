Alabama Football Staffer Is Reportedly Leaving For NFL Job

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

A veteran college football coach reportedly landed his first NFL job.

According to FootballScoop's John Brice, the Atlanta Falcons hired Dave Huxtable as a senior defensive assistant coach. He spent the last two seasons working as a senior defensive analyst at Alabama.

Huxtable has worked at 14 schools over the last four decades. He started as a graduate assistant at Iowa State in 1982 and has since served as a defensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, UCF, Pittsburgh, and NC State.

The Wolfpack had five winning seasons during his seven years at NC State, his longest tenure with any program. Alabama allowed 18.2 points per game in 2022, but the SEC juggernaut's title hopes deteriorated with a 52-49 loss to Tennessee and a 32-31 shortcoming against LSU.

The Falcons have gone 7-10 in both seasons under head coach Arthur Smith. They haven't ranked higher than 20th in total defense since their last playoff appearance in 2017.

While they didn't make any progress in the win-loss column, Atlanta's -146 point differential from 2021 decreased to -21 last season. A lackluster NFC South gives the Falcons a feasible chance to compete without making substantial gains in 2023.