Alex Morgan Enjoyed Celebration: NFL World Reacts
Even Alex Morgan was a fan of a Minnesota Vikings player's touchdown celebration in London on Sunday.
The Vikings played the Saints in London on Sunday morning. Kirk Cousins and Co. topped the Andy Dalton-led New Orleans team.
During the game, a Vikings player paid tribute to Morgan, with his "tea sipping" touchdown celebration.
Morgan took to social media to weigh in.
"Now that’s a TeaD," she wrote.
Well played, Alex.
"Yours was the best tho," one fan wrote in response.
"a woman who’s consistent with her brand," another fan wrote on social media.
"Lol. Learned it from you!…" one fan added.
"Alex Morgan spreading that trademark pose 🐐🫖," another fan added on social media.
The Vikings topped the Saints, 28-25, to improve to 3-1 on the regular season.