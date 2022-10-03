Alex Morgan Enjoyed Celebration: NFL World Reacts

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Even Alex Morgan was a fan of a Minnesota Vikings player's touchdown celebration in London on Sunday.

The Vikings played the Saints in London on Sunday morning. Kirk Cousins and Co. topped the Andy Dalton-led New Orleans team.

During the game, a Vikings player paid tribute to Morgan, with his "tea sipping" touchdown celebration.

Morgan took to social media to weigh in.

"Now that’s a TeaD," she wrote.

Well played, Alex.

"Yours was the best tho," one fan wrote in response.

"a woman who’s consistent with her brand," another fan wrote on social media.

"Lol. Learned it from you!…" one fan added.

"Alex Morgan spreading that trademark pose 🐐🫖," another fan added on social media.

TOPSHOT - United States' forward Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final football match between England and USA, on July 2, 2019, at the Lyon Satdium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France. (Photo by Philippe DESMAZES / AFP/Getty Images)

The Vikings topped the Saints, 28-25, to improve to 3-1 on the regular season.