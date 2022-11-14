Alex Smith Names Worst Gameday Experience In The NFL

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Football Team looks on during their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Alex Smith concluded his career with the Washington Commanders, an organization facing immense turmoil amid investigations into owner Dan Snyder.

During Monday's weekly appearance on ESPN Daily, the former quarterback said the off-field turmoil has "tarnished" the franchise's legacy. Furthermore, he said FedEx Field has become a poor atmosphere because fans don't want to support Snyder.

"It's probably the worst gameday experience in the country," Smith said, via Pete Hailey of NBC Sports.

While most locker rooms have obstacles, Smith said it's unique for upper management to cause those headaches.

"I've never seen a place where the distractions come from the other side of the building," he said.

He expressed hope that the franchise can "move on and move forward" with reports of Snyder potentially selling the team.

After seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and five with the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith joined Washington in 2018. He returned from a severe leg injury to play eight games for the Commanders in 2020.

This isn't the first time Smith has criticized his former team. Last month, he condemned head coach Ron Rivera for pinpointing the team's shortcomings on quarterback Carson Wentz.

Smith's new employer, ESPN, will broadcast Washington's Monday Night Football matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET. Although they're last in a surprisingly stout NFC East, the 4-5 Commanders had won three straight games before last week's close loss to the rolling Minnesota Vikings.