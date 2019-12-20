Injury Update For Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

With Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook hurting, the team probably hoped that backup Alexander Mattison would get in plenty of reps in their crucial game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

Unfortunately, it looks like Mattison is no lock to make the Monday Night Football game.

According to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune, Mattison is dealing with an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 15. Per the report, Mattison is dealing with swelling and pain, and hasn’t practiced as a result.

Krammer concluded that Mattison appears to be “a long shot to play” against the Packers.

I’m told Alexander Mattison dealing with an ankle sprain that happened on first play of last drive vs Detroit. Dealing with swelling and pain right now, hasn’t practiced. Seems like a long shot to play. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) December 20, 2019

Alexander Mattison is Minnesota’s No. 2 rusher behind Dalvin Cook with 100 carries for 462 yards and a touchdown. The rookie also happens to be the only other player on the team with at least 100 rushing yards this season.

And with Cook not practicing either, the Vikings will need to go to the well.

If Cook and Mattison can’t go this weekend then the Vikings will likely turn to No. 3 back Mike Boone. The second-year rusher has 97 yards and two touchdowns this year, most of which came against the Lions last week.

Monday’s game will be a crucial one for the Vikings. A loss to the Packers will end their hopes of winning the NFC North and hosting a playoff game.

It looks like Kirk Cousins will need to be at his very best if they have any hopes of winning.

