All-Pro Running Back's Incredible 'Iron Man' Streak Snapped Wednesday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 21: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor missed Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury,

Sitting out a mid-week practice is relatively common for NFL stars, but it represented an unordinary occurrence for Taylor.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor had never missed a practice. That includes not only his NFL career, but his three seasons at Wisconsin and even high school days in New Jersey.

Taylor missed one game in his 2020 rookie season when landing on the COVID-19 list as a close contract. However, the situation didn't cost him any practice time.

That's an impressive streak, but probably not one he should try to repeat.

Taylor handed a whopping 372 touches during a breakout 2021 campaign and has opened this season with 69 more touches through three games. With such a high workload at a physically demanding position, a little extra rest could help the Pro Bowler continue to avoid injuries.

Wednesday's missed practice also isn't much of a concern for the Colts. Taylor returned as a full participant in Thursday's practice, an encouraging sign for his status entering Week 4's AFC South showdown with the Tennessee Titans.