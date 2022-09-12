Alvin Kamara Dealing With Rib Issue: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara didn't play a major role in the New Orleans Saints' Week 1 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The star running back fielded just nine carries for 39 yards and caught three of four targets for seven yards in a 27-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. On Monday, head coach Dennis Allen revealed that Kamara wasn't operating at full strength.

Per ESPN's Katherine Terrell, Allen said Kamara was dealing with a rib injury, but he believes the five-time Pro Bowler is "going to be fine."

Fans responded to the reveal and looked ahead to the Saints' pivotal Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taysom Hill led the Saints with 81 rushing yards Sunday while the usually explosive Kamara did not break off a single play of more than 15 yards.

Kamara recorded 1,688 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns in 2020, but he averaged just 3.7 yards per carry last season. Even with Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas back, the Saints will also need the vintage Kamara to knock off Tampa Bay in the NFC South.

Based on Allen's comments, Kamara doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing the Week 2 division showdown at the Superdome.