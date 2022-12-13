Amari Cooper Announces Decision Following His Injury

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Amari Cooper played through a hip/core injury last weekend, and he doesn't intend to miss time.

During Tuesday's media availability, per 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver called pain management part of his job.

"It's getting better. Just a part of playing football in this league," Cooper said. "Obviously, it was a hindrance any time you're not 100 percent, but just try to be available for your team."

Listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC North matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cooper played 62 of the offense's 72 snaps. The 28-year-old caught two of seven targets for 42 yards in a 23-10 loss.

In his first season with the Browns, Cooper leads the team with 874 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Despite Cleveland's dwindling playoff hopes, he doesn't want to let his teammates down.

"I want to be available for my team," he said. "Just want to be accountable. That's it."

After falling to 5-8, the Browns would need to win their remaining four games and receive considerable help from three 7-6 teams (Patriots, Jets, Chargers) vying for the AFC's last wild-card spot. FiveThirtyEight has Cleveland's probability at 0.7 percent.

Cooper has only missed five games in eight NFL seasons, and he seems poised to play against the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday. However, he and the Browns may reconsider playing through pain if they're officially knocked out of the playoff race.