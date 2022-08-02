Amari Cooper Suffered Ankle Injury: NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Browns' depth at wide receiver has taken some notable hits in recent days.

Cleveland already lost a rookie wide receiver to a torn ACL and Amari Cooper is now dealing with an ankle injury.

Cooper was down and had to be worked on by trainers at camp on Monday.

It was a scary moment for the Browns, though Cooper is believed to be OK.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he would have an update on Tuesday.

“I haven’t gotten the full report. I’ll update you guys tomorrow,” he said.

Cooper seemed OK at the end of practice.

Hopefully Cooper is in the clear moving forward.