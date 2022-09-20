Amazon Made History During Thursday Night Football Debut

UKRAINE - 2021/11/14: In this photo illustration an Amazon logo is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Amazon hoped to lure new users to Prime Video when gaining exclusive streaming rights to Thursday Night Football.

They appear to have succeeded during their opening week.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon's Global Head of Sports, Jay Marine, sent an internal memo with encouraging news for the streaming service.

During Thursday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, a record number of U.S. subscribers signed up for Amazon Prime in a three-hour window.

While the Nielsen ratings have not come out yet, Marchand said internal numbers "exceeded Amazon's expectations."

Week 2's game marked the debut of Amazon's 11-year contract. Fans can't watch the games unless they're an Amazon Prime member, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Amazon is betting on the NFL as a marketing tool to attract more subscribers, whom the company hopes will then shop more with them.

At the very least, people are signing up to watch football. Those members can tune in this Thursday to watch an AFC North clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.