An NFL Playoff Game Will Be Televised On Nickelodeon

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL owners voted on a major change to the postseason.

The owners approved a measure that increases the number of playoff teams from 12 to 14 and changes the format of the playoffs. Only one team from each conference will gain a bye – which puts a bigger emphasis on gaining the No. 1 seed.

After the announcement of the playoff changes, an interesting caveat was introduced as well. With another playoff game being played, there is another landing spot for a network to produce the game.

When CBS airs one of the two Wild Card games next season, they will also reportedly simulcast that game on Nickelodeon. The children’s network will tailor its broadcast to a younger audience as well.

Once the news was announced, everyone who grew up watching Nickelodeon said the same thing. They all hope the loser gets “slimmed” at the end of the game.

It’s a great way to get young fans involved in the game. Although, the NFL already dominates TV sets around the country as it stands now.

It will be interesting to see how Nickelodeon produces the show, given the fact that we’ve never seen this before.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see if the NFL season starts on time.