An NFL Week 4 Game Could Potentially Be Moved

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: A general view of the field as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The state of Florida is currently bracing for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall later this week.

In anticipation of the potentially devastating hurricane, an NFL Week 4 game could be moved.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that Sunday night's Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City game could be played elsewhere.

However, this is all preliminary.

"The Bucs are working with the NFL to make contingency plans to possibly move Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and/or make arrangements to practice in another city Wednesday and Thursday should Hurricane Ian make landfall near Tampa, coach Todd Bowles said," Rick Stroud reports.

The Bucs and the Chiefs are set to play in Tampa Bay on Sunday evening.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.