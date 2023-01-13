Analyst: Cowboys-Buccaneers Is 'Must-Win' Game For Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Prepare for analysts to turn Monday night's game into an indictment of Dak Prescott's entire career.

On Thursday's Speak, FOX Sports analyst David Helman addressed that likely plot point by calling the first-round game a "must-win" for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback's legacy.

"If he loses his game, now I think all bets are off," Helman said. "To this point, for the most part, the opinion of Dak has been very neutral. ... He falls to 1-4 [in the playoffs] if he loses this game."

Helman said another loss would put him in the same territory as Tony Romo and Kirk Cousins among quarterbacks who seemingly can't win the big one.

"If you lose this game, now I think you start to see a snowball effect where [critics say], 'He can't win a big game. He's not a good quarterback. He doesn't show up in big moments. He can't stop throwing takeaways.'"

Helman acknowledged that Prescott receives more attention and criticism simply because he plays for the Cowboys. While the two-time Pro Bowler has mostly avoided the same labels that stuck with Romo, the pitchforks may come out if Dallas falls short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"If he loses this game, I think the narrative gets a little out of control, and it's going to take a lot to rectify it," Helman said.

Whether fair or not, Helman is probably right about that point. One just has to look at the unjustly maligned Romo, whose 97.1 career quarterback rating ranks a decimal point behind Tom Brady.

For all his success, everyone fixated on Romo's 2-4 postseason record.

Dallas has gone three seasons without a playoff victory, and Prescott went 23-of-43 for 254 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in last year's opening-round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He's thrown 11 picks in his last seven games, putting even more pressure on a postseason bounce-back.

Prescott will look to fend off the pundits by leading Dallas to a victory at Tampa Bay. The game starts Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.