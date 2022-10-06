Analyst Has Interesting Suggestion For Tight End Kyle Pitts

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons sits up during warmups before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Kyle Pitts entered his second NFL season with immense expectations, but he hasn't accomplished much as a receiver.

After beginning his career with 1,026 receiving yards, the second-most from a rookie tight end after Mike Ditka in 1961, Pitts has just 150 yards through four underwhelming games.

One analyst theorized that last year's No. 4 overall pick has taken a backseat as a pass-catcher because of his other skills.

"Kyle Pitts needs to become a less effective blocker to get targets again," The Athletic's Ted Nguyen wrote on Twitter. As evidence, he included a clip of Pitts pancaking Seattle Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor in Week 3's win.

Pitts' targets per game have dropped from 6.5 to 5.5. But he's also been less efficient with those opportunities, securing less than half of those looks with one drop.

He similarly started the 2021 campaign slow, collecting 189 yards through Week 4 before tallying 282 in the next two contests. The 22-year-old is far too talented for the Falcons not to feature more prominently eventually.

Unfortunately, Pitts might not get a chance to bounce back in Week 5. Per ESPN's Michael Rothstein, he missed his second straight practice Thursday while dealing with a hamstring injury that could jeopardize the tight end's availability for Sunday's NFC South showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.