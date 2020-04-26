Analyst Names 7 Biggest NFL Draft “Steals” This Year

In every round of the NFL Draft, there are players who wind up being over-and under-drafted. This year is no different.

Every team is searching for the proverbial “draft steal,” the guy they got at less than face value. Sometimes these “steals” are a result of effective scouting; other times they’re just the good fortune of having a terrific player fall in your lap.

PFF draft analyst Mike Renner looked over the results of the 2020 NFL Draft and has come up with his list of the biggest “steals” by round. That’s one player for each round of the draft.

Seven teams are represented, meaning Renner thinks the value was spread around a bit this year. Three offensive linemen are named, along with two wide receivers and two defensive backs.

Also, while four of the players Renner mentions are from Power 5 conferences, there are two offensive linemen (Houston’s Josh Jones and Fresno State’s Netane Muti) from Group of 5 schools, as well as another, Ben Bartch, from a Division III program.

Biggest draft steals by round 1: Cowboys – CeeDee Lamb

2: Titans – Kristian Fulton

3: Cardinals – Josh Jones

4: Jaguars – Ben Bartch

5: Bucs – Tyler Johnson

6: Broncos – Netane Muti

7: Ravens – Geno Stone — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 26, 2020

Though there were obviously other quality options in each round, we have no real objections to Renner’s picks.

Who do you think the 2020 draft steals were?