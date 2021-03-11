The 2021 NFL Draft has yet to commence, but one analyst is already looking ahead to next year’s draft class, led by a rising college football star.

Unlike this year’s draft class, next year’s isn’t loaded with top-tier quarterback prospects, but several could emerge by next season’s end. Right now, it appears to be a three-quarterback race atop the 2022 NFL mock drafts.

Oklahoma‘s Spencer Rattler, North Carolina‘s Sam Howell and Georgia‘s JT Daniels lead the way. Oregon edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal could also be in the mix for the No. 1 pick.

Right now, 247Sports analyst Chris Hummer projects Rattler as next year’s No. 1 pick, followed by Thibodeaux (No. 2), Stingley (No. 3) and Neal (No. 4). Howell projects at the No. 6 pick with Daniels as the No. 9 pick.

“Two of Lincoln Riley’s last three QBs went No. 1 overall, and Rattler has the same talent ceiling of a Baker Mayfield or a Kyler Murray,” Hummer wrote via 247Sports. “In fact, I could argue he’s the most natural thrower of the football among that group. Rattler is slight of frame at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, but he makes up for that with a penchant for the spectacular as an out-of-structure performer and deadly accuracy when allowed to play on time. Rattler threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 67% of his passes and averaging 9.6 yards per attempt in his first season as a starter. Expect those numbers to only improve next season as he guides what will assuredly be a healthier and more talented Sooner offense.”

Betting on Spencer Rattler is a smart move.

The Oklahoma quarterback has all the makings of a college football superstar.

Unlike this off-season, not many teams will be in need of a new quarterback next year, but the teams that do will target Rattler.