Analyst Names Top 5 Most Overrated NFL Players: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Is there an NFL player that sticks out as potentially overrated? One analyst has five such players in mind - and it all starts with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

NFL analyst Chris Canty revealed his list of the league's top-five most overrated players this Friday morning.

It includes Prescott, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack and Chargers defensive back Derwin James.

"Dak - Sure CMC - No Saquon - Sure Mack - Wtf? He’s 31 Derwin - Lol no CMC and Derwin are near tops at their positions. They do not belong on a list about overrated players. Mack is old and I haven’t heard talk of him being one of the best in the league since like 2018-2019," said Steven Beck.

"This is actually pretty good! Totally with CMC and Saquon. Derwin kinda makes sense too. Personally don't agree on Dak and Mack but those are properly bold takes! If I had to take a spin... Saquon Stafford Amari Cooper Devin White Tyrann Mathieu (just now in 2022)," wrote PJ Moran.

"This isn’t bad, but I’m wondering who still hypes up Barkley? It feels like he’s been hurt for three years," a fan wrote.

"I honestly don’t see how any of these guys are overrated. I feel like everyone ranks Dak properly in the 11-13 range, no one thinks CMC is a top 3 rb anymore, everyone knows the chances of Saquon returning to his peak self are extremely slim—," another fan commented.

Who do you think is the NFL's most overrated player?