Analyst Names ‘Worst’ NFL Team For QB Tua Tagovailoa

With Joe Burrow widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, Alabama star QB Tua Tagovailoa is a first-round candidate for many other NFL teams.

But not all potential landing spots are created equal. On Thursday, Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski published his list of the worst potential landing spots for the top quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft.

For Tua Tagovailoa, his worst NFL team would be the Washington Redskins. Sobleski pointed out that it won’t be easy for Tua to thrive in Washington like Kyler Murray has in Arizona.

Among the biggest concerns is that unlike Arizona, who quickly moved Josh Rosen after one year in favor of Murray, Washington may not move former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. There’s also the matter of Washington head coach Ron Rivera being a defensive guy – unlike Kliff Kingsbury.

Via Bleacher Report:

“Kingsbury is an offensive-minded head coach who calls plays and helps develop the quarterback position. Washington head coach Ron Rivera brings a defense-first mentality. Second, Murray is the ideal fit for Kingsbury’s system. The same can’t be said of Tagovailoa in Scott Turner’s scheme.”

Sobleski went on to say that with Washington owner Dan Snyder preferring Haskins, Tua could be in for a lot of chaos if he doesn’t thrive out the gate.

Washington has a very messy history at the quarterback position, especially over the last decade.

But bringing Tua into the mix with Haskins could be one of the wildest quarterback controversies ever.

Which NFL team do you think would be the worst fit for Tua Tagovailoa?