Andre Reed Is Recruiting Odell Beckham: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Wide receiver Andre Reed of the Buffalo Bills looks on from the sideline during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Rich Stadium on October 30, 1994 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 44-10. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills made some big moves this offseason, highlighted by the acquisition of former Rams and Broncos star Von Miller.

Is another one on the way?

Former Bills great Andre Reed appears to be recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo.

"How would OBJ look in Red,White and Blue? Him and Von runnin it back in Buffalo. Lets just say we had good convo last night in Atlantic City," Reed wrote.

Bills fans are excited, to say the least.

"H.O.F commands respect," one fan tweeted.

"OBJ to Buffalo," another fan predicted.

Not everyone is sold, though.

"Idk man, OBJ is great but we have Gabe Davis breaking out and solidifying his role as WR2 for us and I’d hate to stunt his growth… if OBJ was willing to take less share of touches for a decent price then it could be a solid move," one fan added.

Will we see Odell in Buffalo?