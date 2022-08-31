Andrew Luck Is Back In School: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 24: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after the Indianapolis Colts preseason game against the Chicago Bears after it was reported that he would be retiring at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Despite how badly fans want to see it happen, Andrew Luck will not be returning to the NFL. He is, however, back at Stanford.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Stanford football coach David Shaw revealed that Luck started grad school for this fall semester.

"He's been done, but everybody still asks because he's so special and so talented," Shaw told Eisen. "But he has moved on. He started grad school this fall, he just had baby No. 2. His life is great - he's very content on his NFL career."

Shaw then added that Luck will be back on Stanford's campus for the rest of the year.

"I don't know if I was supposed to publicized that, but yes, he started grad school this fall. He and his wife Nicole are coming back out this way. He's just going to be around. He loves the Stanford environment."

Football fans are happy to hear that Luck is living his best life.

Luck announced his retirement from the NFL in 2019. He finished his career as a four-time Pro Bowler.

Although his football career ended on unfortunate terms, Luck is finding ways to follow through with other passion projects.