Andrew Whitworth To Amazon Is Official: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with Andrew Whitworth #77 following Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Andrew Whitworth didn't stay retired very long.

The former longtime NFL offensive lineman is joining Amazon.

Whitworth will be joining the network's Thursday Night Football crew.

"Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib have officially signed on as contributors for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. They are set to join Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tony Gonzalez as part of the studio crew," wrote Ari Meirov.

"The @NFLonPrime has announced the hiring of former #Rams OT Andrew Whitworth and former #Broncos, #Bucs, #Rams CB Aquib Talib as pregame, halftime and post-game commentators. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter," said Dov Kleiman.

A big step for Whitworth's post-playing career.

Amazon continues building a strong NFL coverage team.