Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Andy Dalton On Sunday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton against the Bengals.CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 13: Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton returned to Cincinnati on Sunday. He’ll leave the city with a win on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 30-7, on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas’ defense led the way against Cincinnati, forcing three fumbles early – one of which was returned for a touchdown. Dalton played well too, though, throwing two touchdown passes.

This was Dalton’s first game back in Cincinnati since being released this past offseason.

“When I think about Cincinnati, obviously we think about the football and the success we were able to have but we don’t just think about football when we think about Cincinnati. We think about the impact we were able to make, the hospital, these kids and their lives and the people we met along the way. I think that’s right now being away from Cincinnati now and looking back at it, we think about all the people we were able to meet and all the relationships we were able to make,” Dalton said.

NFL fans across the league are just happy to see Dalton get a win against his old team.

The Cowboys remain in the playoff hunt, too.

Dallas improved to 4-9 on the season with today’s win. The Cowboys are set to face the 49ers next weekend.


