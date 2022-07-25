Andy Dalton Changing His Number: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Andy Dalton #14 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Miami Dolphins during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton is getting his typical jersey number back with the New Orleans Saints.

Monday morning, the Saints announced that the veteran quarterback will be donning his typical No. 14, while running back Mark Ingram is switching to No. 5.

The two veteran players were able to switch numbers.

Saints fans have taken to social media to react.

"So much for Tyrann in 5," one fan wrote.

"I’m gonna assume Mark and Tyrann gonna trade numbers too," another fan added.

"Didn't even know he was in New Orleans," another fan joked about Dalton.

The Saints are expected to roll with Jameis Winston at quarterback, though Dalton will serve as a good backup.