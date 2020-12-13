Photos: Andy Dalton’s Wife Is Enjoying Today’s Game

It’s been a pretty good homecoming for Andy Dalton in Cincinnati.

The former Bengals quarterback is taking on his old team on Sunday afternoon. Dalton, now with the Cowboys, is facing Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys are a couple of minutes away from a victory. Dallas leads Cincinnati, 23-7, with less than three minutes to play on Sunday. It’s been a good game for Dalton, who has 178 passing yards and a touchdown.

Dalton’s wife, JJ Dalton, is back in Cincinnati too. She’s been posting on her Instagram Story (and been shown on FOX) during the game.

“Back where it all started,” she wrote. “Forever family.”

Dalton opened up about his time with the Bengals this week.

“When I think about Cincinnati, obviously we think about the football and the success we were able to have but we don’t just think about football when we think about Cincinnati. We think about the impact we were able to make, the hospital, these kids and their lives and the people we met along the way. I think that’s right now being away from Cincinnati now and looking back at it, we think about all the people we were able to meet and all the relationships we were able to make,” Dalton said.

It’s nice to see Dalton get a win in his first game back.