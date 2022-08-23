Andy Reid Announces Significant Chiefs Injury News

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs works the sidelines against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Blake Bell underwent surgery on a hip flexor injury.

When speaking to reporters Tuesday, Reid wouldn't confirm whether the team will place Bell on the injured reserve. However, he doesn't anticipate the tight end returning soon.

"I don’t think it’s going to be real quick, though," Reid said of Bell's recovery.

In his second stint with Kansas City, Bell caught nine of 13 targets for 87 yards and added 10 yards on the ground. He played 29 percent of the offense's snaps, mostly serving as an extra blocker.

The 31-year-old has yet to score a touchdown in seven regular seasons with five different teams, but he found the end zone during Kansas City's Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans in the 2019 postseason.

Kansas City placed Bell second behind Travis Kelce on its unofficial depth chart. Noah Gray, Jody Fortson, Jordan Franks, and Matt Bushman are competing for roster spots at tight end.

Bell would miss the entire 2022 season if Kansas City places him on the IR before cutting the roster to 53 players next Tuesday.