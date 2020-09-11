On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs started their Super Bowl defense with a dominant performance against the Houston Texans.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs fell down early. The Texans scored the first touchdown of the year on a nice run from running back David Johnson.

After that, though, it was all Kansas City as the Chiefs scored 31-straight points. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lived up to his first-round draft status with a 138-yard, one touchdown rushing performance.

Despite the stellar play on the field, it was someone on the sideline that stole many of the headlines last night. Chiefs coach Andy Reid used a shield instead of a face mask, which ended up being a mistake on his part.

The face mask fogged up as the temperatures dropped, leaving Reid with little visibility. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Reid’s struggles with the face mask made it clear he should take a different approach on game day.

Even Harbaugh’s wife had to make a joke at Reid’s expense, via ESPN:

“She did mention to me, in the Kansas City area, there’s going to be a lot of Halloween outfits with face shields and mustaches — and foggy face shields,” Harbaugh said. “So, wow, that’s tough.”

The jokes were rolling in on Thursday night, but the Chiefs walked out with a win and that’s all that matters.

Reid will likely take a different approach on the sideline the rest of the season.

At least we had a few jokes along the way.