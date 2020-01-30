Andy Reid Has A Great Quote About Being A Grandfather

This weekend is going to prove to be a coronation of one of the NFL’s top head coaches. It will either be young San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has his team in the Super Bowl in year three as a head coach, or Andy Reid, likely the best coach in the game without a championship to his name.

If you’re rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as an otherwise neutral fan, Reid is likely a major reason why. He is one of the most likeable and easiest coaches to root for in the NFL.

Reid has won various coach of the year awards four different times, and reached five NFC Championship Games with the Philadelphia Eagles, falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. With the Chiefs, this is Reid’s sixth playoff appearance in seven years. The team lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game last year.

A return to the Super Bowl means Andy Reid has done plenty of media appearances this week. And with it comes discussion of two of his great passions beyond football: family and food.

Today, Field Yates tweeted out a great quip from Reid, who compared having nine grandchildren running around to sweet and sour pork.

Andy Reid describing his nine grandchildren : "They keep you young and at the same time make you feel old. It's kind of like sweet and sour pork." 😂😂. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 30, 2020

Sweet and sour pork is apparently a pretty common go-to simile for Reid, who used it to describe former Chiefs star cornerback Marcus Peters back in 2015, and that wasn’t the first time either.

From Arrowhead Pride:

“It’s like sweet and sour pork because I’m an offensive guy,” Reid said when asked about Marcus Peters picking off three passes during Monday’s practice. “He’s picking the ball so I’m happy he’s picking the ball and I’m mad he’s picking the ball. It’s one of those. He had a good day today. Like all rookie, it’s early in camp. You have to come right back with it. That will be his challenge for tomorrow.” If you do a Google search for “sweet and sour pork” and the name “Andy Reid” and there are a few results. Not the first time he’s said it.

Reid and the Chiefs face the 49ers at 6:30 p.m. ET in Miami in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV.