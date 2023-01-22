Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Patrick Mahomes' Injury

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 2: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs saw their season flash before their eyes when Patrick Mahomes got hurt early in Saturday's second-round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The star quarterback injured his ankle in the first quarter and begrudgingly went to the locker room. However, a clearly hampered Mahomes returned to finish a 27-20 victory.

Speaking to reporters after the game, via Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney, head coach Andy Reid wasn't ready to consider Mahomes' status for the AFC Championship Game.

"I don't want to jump to things right now," Reid said. "Let's just see how it goes here the next couple days. It's going to be sore, I know. Let's see where he's at."

Mahomes hopped back onto the field after Arden Key landed on his right ankle, but the team later removed him to undergo evaluation. The 27-year-old pleaded his case on the sideline before slamming down his helmet in frustration.

"It was hard getting him out of the game, first of all," Reid recalled. "He wanted to fight, and so we got him out, went to the X-ray, got an X-ray, looked at, taped. He came back, and he said he felt good enough to be protected where he's not going to get hurt. That's obviously the primary thing."

A visibly hindered Mahomes finished with 195 passing yards and two touchdowns on 30 throws. He struggled to move around the pocket after the injury, and Kansas City shifted to a more conservative offense in the second half.

Reid called the MVP signal-caller a "tough kid" while acknowledging his need to put the player's health first.

"He wanted to be in there. He wanted to be competing, and that's a tribute to him and his competitiveness. However, you got to make sure he's OK, physically OK where he can protect himself, and if he can't, then he can't play. You have to go with the next guy. He's a tough nut."

Mahomes led Kansas City to its fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game, but the team must wait to see if he's cleared to play. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that Mahomes will undergo an MRI on Sunday.

The Chiefs will either host the Cincinnati Bengals or face the Buffalo Bills in Atlanta next Sunday.