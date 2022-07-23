Andy Reid Has Troubling Orlando Brown Contract Update

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are in danger of losing their star left tackle.

Orlando Brown and the Chiefs failed to agree on a longterm contract extension this offseason, resulting in the AFC West franchise placing the franchise tag on him.

However, Orlando hasn't signed his franchise tender.

Now, Reid is unsure if Brown is going to show up to training camp.

“You know, I don’t know that. So I don’t know whether he’s going to be here or not,” Reid said in his press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “If he’s here, great. And if he’s not, we move on. That’s how we’ve done it in the past. This isn’t the first time I’ve been through something like this. So my thing is, we just go. And whoever the next guy is that’s going to step in there — we know [left guard] Joe Thuney can do it in a heartbeat. So if we need to go that direction, we can go that direction. We’ve got some new faces in there that can also do it.”

The good news is Brown has plenty of years under his belt, so missing training camp wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

From a player's perspective, why show up to training camp if the team you play for is unwilling to compensate you longterm for your value?

“I mean, I would tell you, when you miss, you miss,” Reid added. “That’s just logical. But to say he doesn’t have a foundation, I mean, he has a foundation of the plays that we run and the things we do. But he missed all of OTAs and all that, so the new stuff that we’ve put in, that’s where he’ll have to catch up.”

It's going to be an interesting couple of weeks in Kansas City.