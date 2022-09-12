Andy Reid's Son Takes Plea Deal: NFL World Reacts

DAVIE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Linebackers coach Britt Reid looks on during the Kansas City Chiefs practice prior to Super Bowl LIV at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 30, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a former Kansas City assistant coach, has agreed to a plea deal in his 2021 DUI that left a young child severely injured.

“I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake,” the 37-year-old Reid said. “I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone that night.”

Reid admitted that he was intoxicated in February 2021 when his truck crashed into multiple cars, injuring Ariel Young, the child who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

The former Chiefs coach will serve no more than four years in prison. The victim's family is reportedly outraged.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"The family should be outraged.... the prosecutor should go for the max. This is NOT his first offense," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely awful," another fan added.

The family of the victim is reportedly "outraged" by the decision on Monday.

Reid could serve as few as 120 days in prison, depending on the judge's sentencing.